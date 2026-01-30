Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Co-op announces major expansion across the UK this year

Co-op to stop sourcing carrots from Israel to ‘support peace and co-operation’
  • The Co-op has announced plans to open 18 new stores across the UK and refurbish existing ones, with the first new outlet in Didcot, Oxfordshire, set for 2026.
  • This retail investment aims to enhance Co-op's presence in high streets and communities, creating local hubs that meet community needs.
  • In November 2025, the Co-op committed £70 million through its Levy Share service to create 7,000 matched apprenticeships by 2030.
  • The Levy Share scheme, launched four years ago, has already matched over 3,800 apprenticeships, with a focus on deprived communities and the care sector.
  • These expansion plans come as the Co-op continues to recover from a significant cyber attack that resulted in the theft of personal data, including names, addresses, and contact information, belonging to 6.5 million members.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in