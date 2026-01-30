Co-op announces major expansion across the UK this year
- The Co-op has announced plans to open 18 new stores across the UK and refurbish existing ones, with the first new outlet in Didcot, Oxfordshire, set for 2026.
- This retail investment aims to enhance Co-op's presence in high streets and communities, creating local hubs that meet community needs.
- In November 2025, the Co-op committed £70 million through its Levy Share service to create 7,000 matched apprenticeships by 2030.
- The Levy Share scheme, launched four years ago, has already matched over 3,800 apprenticeships, with a focus on deprived communities and the care sector.
- These expansion plans come as the Co-op continues to recover from a significant cyber attack that resulted in the theft of personal data, including names, addresses, and contact information, belonging to 6.5 million members.
