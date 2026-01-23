Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Consumer confidence up slightly as Brits lean on financial ‘resilience’

Slowdown in rising cost-of-living set for December pause, say economists
  • The GfK Consumer Confidence Index increased by one point to minus 16 in January, marking 10 years since it was last in positive territory.
  • The slight rise is attributed to household “resilience” concerning personal finances, with confidence in this area improving by four points for the next year.
  • Despite this, expectations for the general economic situation over the coming 12 months fell by two points to minus 31.
  • The Major Purchase Index, which measures confidence in buying big-ticket items, rose by one point to minus 10.
  • GfK's consumer insights director stated that the improvement reflects consumers focusing on what they can control, describing the sentiment as “resilience” rather than “optimism” about the wider economy.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in