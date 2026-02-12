Thousands more children at risk after Constance Marten baby tragedy
- Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were jailed for 14 years for the gross negligence manslaughter of their newborn daughter, Victoria, who died in a tent after they went on the run to avoid her being taken into care.
- A national child safeguarding review highlighted systemic gaps in support for parents whose children are removed, contributing to the concealment of new pregnancies and putting thousands more children at risk.
- The review found that Victoria, the couple's fifth child, was delivered in secret after their four older children had been taken into care, culminating in her death in bitterly cold conditions.
- It called for urgent action to support parents in processing the 'loss and grief' of successive child removals, warning that current practices may increase the risk for subsequent children.
- Marten herself told the review that no support was offered after her children were removed, suggesting a confidential service separate from local authorities is needed.
