Four people shot during annual North Carolina Christmas tree light ceremony

Concord says the annual Christmas parade would still proceed with additional security measures in place
Concord says the annual Christmas parade would still proceed with additional security measures in place (Alamy/PA)
  • Four people were shot during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina, on Friday night.
  • Three of the victims are in critical condition, whilst one is stable, according to the latest police update.
  • Police identified 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic and a juvenile as the suspected shooters; both were injured and are in critical condition, facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon.
  • A 17-year-old has also been charged with accessory after the fact and inciting a riot in connection with the incident.
  • Despite the shooting, the city's annual Christmas parade will proceed as planned with additional security measures in place.

