Digital ID requirement ‘scrapped’ in yet another U-turn
- The UK government is reportedly making its planned digital identity scheme for workers optional, backtracking on an earlier proposal for mandatory use.
- Initially, the 'Brit card' digital ID was announced four months ago as a compulsory measure for right-to-work checks, aimed at tackling illegal migration.
- Confusion was sparked Tuesday night after The Times reported ministers were rolling back the compulsory element, allowing other digital documents to be used for right-to-work checks.
- The decision follows significant opposition from civil-rights groups, Reform UK, and the Conservative Party, who criticised the obligatory nature of the scheme.
- Opposition politicians have labelled the move as another 'humiliating U-turn' by the government, with a public consultation on verification checks expected soon.