A new comet has been discovered. Here’s what we know

Comet 3I/ATLAS And Comet SWAN Seen From NASA's PUNCH
  • Astronomers are excited about the newly discovered comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS), which was spotted by amateur astronomers in the Atacama Desert on 13 January.
  • Classified as a Kreutz sungrazing comet, it is expected to pass within just 120,000km of the Sun's surface in early April.
  • If the comet survives its fiery close approach to the Sun, it could become a spectacular sight, potentially visible in broad daylight.
  • Kreutz sungrazers are fragments of a giant comet that broke apart millennia ago, with many historically producing dazzling displays.
  • While its ultimate brightness is uncertain, its early discovery suggests it may be a reasonably large fragment, and observers are now watching and waiting for its perihelion.
