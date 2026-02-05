A new comet has been discovered. Here’s what we know
- Astronomers are excited about the newly discovered comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS), which was spotted by amateur astronomers in the Atacama Desert on 13 January.
- Classified as a Kreutz sungrazing comet, it is expected to pass within just 120,000km of the Sun's surface in early April.
- If the comet survives its fiery close approach to the Sun, it could become a spectacular sight, potentially visible in broad daylight.
- Kreutz sungrazers are fragments of a giant comet that broke apart millennia ago, with many historically producing dazzling displays.
- While its ultimate brightness is uncertain, its early discovery suggests it may be a reasonably large fragment, and observers are now watching and waiting for its perihelion.
