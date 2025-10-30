Is comet 3I/ATLAS an alien spaceship? Speculation about its origin continues
- A comet named 3I/ATLAS, identified as an interstellar visitor from another solar system, has sparked speculation about its origin.
- Harvard Professor Avi Loeb suggested the comet's unusual movements and an “anti-tail” could indicate it is an artificial spacecraft.
- Professor Loeb has made similar claims about other interstellar objects in the past, including ʻOumuamua, the first interstellar comet discovered.
- Other scientists, such as Mark Norris from the University of Lancashire, refute these claims, stating that 3I/ATLAS is a natural comet composed of carbon dioxide and water ices.
- Norris emphasized that despite some unusual characteristics, there is no evidence to suggest the comet is artificial, urging appreciation for its natural wonder as a visitor from elsewhere in the galaxy.