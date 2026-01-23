Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The red flag symptoms of the deadliest cancer for under-50s

The foods that colon cancer patients should avoid
  • Colorectal cancer has become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among adults under 50 in the United States.
  • This marks a significant rise from its fifth position in the early 1990s, reaching this milestone decades earlier than anticipated.
  • While overall cancer death rates for this age group decreased by 44 per cent between 1990 and 2023, colorectal cancer mortality increased by 1.1 per cent annually from 2005 to 2023.
  • Researchers note that most colorectal cancer patients under 50 are diagnosed with advanced disease, highlighting the need for early detection.
  • They recommend public education on red-flag symptoms such as blood in stool and abdominal pain, and advise screening to begin at age 45.
