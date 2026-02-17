Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Colorado sees blizzard and wildfire warnings amid record-breaking warmth

  • Colorado has recorded its highest number of 60-degree days in a single winter season, leading to diverse weather challenges across the state, according to NBC9 local news.
  • Forecasts for Tuesday predict blizzard warnings for mountain regions and extreme fire risk across the Eastern Plains.
  • The unusual warmth has negatively impacted winter tourism in mountain towns, with some residents calling it the worst ski season in memory.
  • On the Eastern Plains, fire officials are preparing for dangerous conditions, citing record-low humidity and exceptionally dry fuels, creating a 'perfect recipe for major, major fire behaviour'.
  • The Denver metro area and Front Range are expected to experience 30-50 mph wind gusts, elevating the risk of grass fires.

