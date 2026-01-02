Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Female hiker killed in suspected mountain lion attack

  • A solo female hiker died in Colorado from a suspected mountain lion attack, marking the first fatal incident of its kind in the state since 1999.
  • Hikers discovered the woman on the Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County on Thursday, observing a mountain lion near her before scaring it away.
  • A physician among the hikers confirmed the woman had no pulse, leading authorities to investigate it as a fatal mountain lion attack.
  • In response, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers located and euthanised two mountain lions in the vicinity to ensure public safety.
  • Authorities advise hikers in the Front Range and Larimer County to remain vigilant, make noise if lions are spotted, and keep pets on a lead.
