US state to review death of prominent author two decades ago

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the 2005 death of author Hunter S. Thompson, which was originally ruled a suicide.

Thompson, known for works such as 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas', died at his home in Woody Creek, Colorado, in February 2005 at the age of 67.

The review was initiated at the request of his widow, Anita Thompson, following 'things she has been hearing' regarding the circumstances.

Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione stated there is no new evidence of foul play, but the independent review aims to offer peace of mind to the family and public.

Thompson's widow had previously indicated he was contemplating suicide, and a note titled 'Football Season Is Over' was published after his death.

