Teen arrested for allegedly hiring hitmen to take out teammate
- A 19-year-old college student, Jackson T. Keller, has been arrested in Colorado over an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting his football teammate.
- Keller, a student at Fort Lewis College, reportedly sought to have his former friend killed after their relationship deteriorated following a series of incidents in their shared dorm.
- He first approached a mutual acquaintance, who refused, before allegedly contacting three men from Colorado Springs via FaceTime, offering them $500 via CashApp to carry out the hit.
- The plot was uncovered when the acquaintance, Kobe McGill, witnessed Keller's interaction with the alleged assassins and reported it to the intended victim, who then alerted college officials and police.
- Keller was arrested on suspicion of criminal solicitation for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, and has since been released on a $50,000 bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 23.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks