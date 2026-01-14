Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More than 800 postcode areas to receive cold weather payment

  • Nearly 1.5 million households across the UK are set to receive a one-off cold weather payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
  • The £25 payment is triggered for every seven-day period where local temperatures are at or below zero degrees.
  • This latest round of payments covers over 800 postcode areas in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, following freezing conditions between 30 December 2025 and 9 January 2026.
  • Eligible recipients include those on specific benefits such as Pension Credit, Universal Credit, and income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, with payments expected within 14 days.
  • Scotland operates a separate annual winter heating payment scheme, meaning Scottish residents will not receive the DWP cold weather payment.
