UK hit with cold weather alert as Met Office forecasts freezing temperatures

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold weather health alert for large parts of the UK from Friday to Monday, indicating a greater risk to vulnerable people.
  • Temperatures are forecast to drop below zero in some areas, potentially reaching -4C in Cumnock, East Ayrshire, affecting major cities across the country.
  • New snow and ice warnings have been issued for Scotland on Thursday and Friday, with up to 10cm of snow possible on hills above 300 metres.
  • Existing rain warnings for western and eastern Scotland are in force until midnight on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall expected to cause potential travel disruptions and flooding.
  • Numerous flood warnings and alerts remain active across England and Scotland, with ongoing groundwater flooding anticipated in parts of Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, and West Sussex.
