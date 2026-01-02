Cold case reexamined a decade later after family launches online campaign
- Ebby Jane Steppach, 18, vanished in Arkansas in October 2015 after stating she wanted to report a sexual assault; her body was found nearly three years later and her death was ruled a homicide.
- Her mother, Laurie Jernigan, has launched a social media campaign, Justice for Ebby Jane, on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance to seek answers and correct misinformation.
- The Arkansas Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit and Little Rock Police Department are now collaboratively re-examining the case, which previously suffered from investigative missteps.
- The renewed public appeal has generated numerous tips, helping investigators confirm Ebby's location for much of the night before her disappearance, though critical questions remain.
- Jernigan expresses cautious hope that the increased transparency, new leads, and potential for advanced DNA testing will finally reveal the truth about her daughter's death.