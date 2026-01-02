Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cold case reexamined a decade later after family launches online campaign

(Supplied)
  • Ebby Jane Steppach, 18, vanished in Arkansas in October 2015 after stating she wanted to report a sexual assault; her body was found nearly three years later and her death was ruled a homicide.
  • Her mother, Laurie Jernigan, has launched a social media campaign, Justice for Ebby Jane, on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance to seek answers and correct misinformation.
  • The Arkansas Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit and Little Rock Police Department are now collaboratively re-examining the case, which previously suffered from investigative missteps.
  • The renewed public appeal has generated numerous tips, helping investigators confirm Ebby's location for much of the night before her disappearance, though critical questions remain.
  • Jernigan expresses cautious hope that the increased transparency, new leads, and potential for advanced DNA testing will finally reveal the truth about her daughter's death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in