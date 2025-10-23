Coca-Cola recalls three popular sodas over potential metal contamination
- Coca-Cola has voluntarily recalled specific batches of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Sprite due to potential contamination with “foreign material,” possibly metal.
- The recall affects over 4,000 units distributed in Texas, specifically the McAllen/Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio areas, by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, LLC.
- The FDA issued a notice on October 20, although all affected products were removed from store shelves by October as a precautionary measure.
- Consumers are advised not to consume the affected drinks, which carry a Class II designation, indicating a low risk of temporary or reversible health effects from potential internal injury.
- No injuries have been reported to date, but the company and regulators recommend checking product codes and disposing of or returning any impacted cans.