Coastguard search for two missing men at Devon beach abandoned
- The coastguard part of the search for two men believed to be missing in the water off Budleigh Salterton, Devon, was called off on Christmas Day evening.
- Emergency services were alerted at approximately 10.25am on Christmas Day after concerns were raised for people in difficulty in the water.
- While a number of individuals were safely brought to shore, with one taken to hospital as a precaution, two men remained unaccounted for.
- Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the next of kin for one missing man had been informed, and efforts were ongoing to contact the family of the second.
- The incident took place during a yellow weather warning for strong winds and large waves, which led to the cancellation of many planned Christmas and Boxing Day swims.