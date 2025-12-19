Coast Guard drops references to swastikas and nooses being ‘potentially divisive’
- The U.S. Coast Guard has removed references in its new workplace harassment policy that characterised hate symbols like swastikas and nooses as "potentially divisive".
- This decision followed widespread outrage from Congress and the public after reports that the military branch planned to downgrade the classification of such symbols.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the "potentially divisive" wording would be completely expunged from the record to prevent misrepresentation.
- The initial proposed change would have meant commanders might not be required to remove hateful signage, sparking concerns about the Coast Guard's stance on hate.
- Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen lifted her hold on the nomination of Adm. Kevin Lunday for Coast Guard commandant, stating she was pleased with the stronger language against hate symbols.