Independent

Independent Bulletin

Cloudflare outage sparks chaos just weeks after two other major blackouts

Cloudflare down: Twitter, ChatGPT and popular sites not working amid technical problems
  • Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare is deploying a fix for a global outage affecting services such as ChatGPT, social media platform X, and transit infrastructure.
  • Cloudflare confirmed that its Access and WARP services have recovered, with error levels returning to pre-incident rates.
  • The company has re-enabled WARP access in London and is continuing efforts to restore other affected services.
  • This incident follows a recent outage last month where Microsoft's Azure cloud portal experienced issues, leaving customers unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services.
  • Amazon also faced a massive outage of its cloud computing service in October, which took down a broad range of online platforms including social media, gaming, food delivery, streaming and financial platforms.
