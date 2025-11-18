Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cloudflare issue resolved after massive outage affecting X and ChatGPT

Cloudflare down: Twitter, ChatGPT and popular sites not working amid technical problems
  • Cloudflare has vowed “to make sure this never happens again” after a massive outage affecting platforms like ChatGPT, X, and various other websites.
  • Internet users across the globe were furious as they were hit with error messages and couldn’t get websites to load.
  • A Cloudflare spokesperson said the problems were caused by a "spike in unusual traffic" to one of its services, starting at 11:20 UTC.
  • In an update, the chief technology officer wrote, “We were able to resolve the impact to traffic flowing through our network at approximately 14:30 UTC, which was our first priority, but the incident required some additional work to fully restore our control plane (our dashboard and the APIs our customers use to configure Cloudflare).”
  • They continued, “The control plane should now be fully available. We are monitoring those services and continuing to ensure that everything is fully operational. Again, we plan to share a complete walkthrough of what went wrong today in a couple of hours and how we plan to make sure this never happens again.”
