Cloudflare issue resolved after massive outage affecting X and ChatGPT
- Cloudflare has vowed “to make sure this never happens again” after a massive outage affecting platforms like ChatGPT, X, and various other websites.
- Internet users across the globe were furious as they were hit with error messages and couldn’t get websites to load.
- A Cloudflare spokesperson said the problems were caused by a "spike in unusual traffic" to one of its services, starting at 11:20 UTC.
- In an update, the chief technology officer wrote, “We were able to resolve the impact to traffic flowing through our network at approximately 14:30 UTC, which was our first priority, but the incident required some additional work to fully restore our control plane (our dashboard and the APIs our customers use to configure Cloudflare).”
- They continued, “The control plane should now be fully available. We are monitoring those services and continuing to ensure that everything is fully operational. Again, we plan to share a complete walkthrough of what went wrong today in a couple of hours and how we plan to make sure this never happens again.”