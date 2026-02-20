Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cloudflare down: Users report disruption after outage

Cloudflare down: popular sites not working amid technical problems
  • Users of the US web infrastructure service Cloudflare are reporting widespread outages.
  • Cloudflare officially acknowledged on Friday that its services were experiencing 'issues'.
  • The company stated that users might encounter errors or timeouts when trying to access its network or services.
  • Cloudflare confirmed it is actively investigating the problems and working to restore full service.
  • This situation is currently a developing story, with updates expected.
