These little-known companies have a ‘secret grip’ on the internet

Cloudflare down: Internet stops working properly amid major outage
  • Modern life is increasingly reliant on a 'cyber-energy-production plexus', a connection of telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, and service systems.
  • This plexus is vulnerable to widespread failures, as demonstrated by the July 2024 CrowdStrike software update outage, which caused a global ”digital pandemic”.
  • Key components such as tier one internet networks, cross-border payment systems, and submarine fibre-optic cables are critical and susceptible to disruption.
  • Failures can stem from human error, equipment malfunction, natural disasters, or cyberattacks, potentially leading to fragmented internet access, financial chaos, and disruption of essential services.
  • Long-term disruption to this vital infrastructure could severely impact daily life, critical services, and even cause fatalities, highlighting the urgent need for contingency planning.
