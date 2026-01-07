Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mysterious new cosmic discovery made by Nasa’s Hubble telescope

Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope captured an object referred to as Cloud-9
Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope captured an object referred to as Cloud-9 (Nasa/ ESA/VLA)
  • Astronomers using Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope have discovered a new cosmic object named ‘Cloud-9’, which they describe as a “failed galaxy”.
  • Cloud-9 is a cloud of dark matter, located 14 million light-years from Earth, and notably contains no stars.
  • This discovery marks the first time such an object has been detected, offering crucial insights into the early universe and the nature of dark matter.
  • Scientists, including Alejandro Benitez-Llambay, believe Cloud-9 represents a primordial building block of a galaxy that never fully formed.
  • The absence of stars in Cloud-9 provides a unique opportunity to observe a pure dark matter “halo” without light interference, aiding the study of the universe's largely invisible mass.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in