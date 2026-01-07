Mysterious new cosmic discovery made by Nasa’s Hubble telescope
- Astronomers using Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope have discovered a new cosmic object named ‘Cloud-9’, which they describe as a “failed galaxy”.
- Cloud-9 is a cloud of dark matter, located 14 million light-years from Earth, and notably contains no stars.
- This discovery marks the first time such an object has been detected, offering crucial insights into the early universe and the nature of dark matter.
- Scientists, including Alejandro Benitez-Llambay, believe Cloud-9 represents a primordial building block of a galaxy that never fully formed.
- The absence of stars in Cloud-9 provides a unique opportunity to observe a pure dark matter “halo” without light interference, aiding the study of the universe's largely invisible mass.