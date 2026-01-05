Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two high street chains collapse into administration

  • High street chains Claire's and The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) are being put into administration.
  • This move places about 2,500 UK staff at risk of redundancy.
  • Both retailers, which had previously undergone restructuring, were acquired by investment firm Modella Capital last year.
  • Modella Capital said that “last-ditch” efforts to save the businesses failed, making administration the only option.
  • The firm cited challenging retail conditions, including weak consumer confidence, adverse government fiscal policies, and continued cost inflation, as contributing factors.
