Churches could be forced to become more eco-friendly

Aine Fox
Floral foam should be banned and local blooms used, according to a motion before General Synod
Floral foam should be banned and local blooms used, according to a motion before General Synod (Alamy/PA)
  • The Church of England's General Synod is scheduled to vote next month on a motion encouraging its places of worship to adopt more environmentally friendly practices.
  • The proposed changes specifically aim to ban floral foam and other non-biodegradable products, citing their contribution to microplastic pollution and waste.
  • Churches would be urged to embrace sustainable alternatives, including using flowers from their own gardens, composting waste, and repurposing arrangements for other services or donations.
  • Parishioners could also be encouraged to contribute flowers from their gardens or pot plants, fostering community spirit and potentially reducing costs.
  • The Bishop of Dudley, the Right Reverend Martin Gorick, supports the motion, stating it will promote 'sustainable church flowers' and encourage glorifying God through environmentally conscious practices.
