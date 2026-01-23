Churches could be forced to become more eco-friendly
- The Church of England's General Synod is scheduled to vote next month on a motion encouraging its places of worship to adopt more environmentally friendly practices.
- The proposed changes specifically aim to ban floral foam and other non-biodegradable products, citing their contribution to microplastic pollution and waste.
- Churches would be urged to embrace sustainable alternatives, including using flowers from their own gardens, composting waste, and repurposing arrangements for other services or donations.
- Parishioners could also be encouraged to contribute flowers from their gardens or pot plants, fostering community spirit and potentially reducing costs.
- The Bishop of Dudley, the Right Reverend Martin Gorick, supports the motion, stating it will promote 'sustainable church flowers' and encourage glorifying God through environmentally conscious practices.