Ultra-processed foods identified as leading cause of ‘chronic disease pandemic’

Experts warn about dangers of ultra-processed foods
  • Global experts, writing in The Lancet, have warned that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are a primary cause of the “chronic disease pandemic” linked to diet.
  • They argue that food firms' prioritisation of profit drives the rise of UPFs, displacing fresh options and contributing to conditions such as obesity, heart disease, cancer and early death.
  • The experts highlighted that the industry's “corporate political activities”, including lobbying and influencing policy debates, are a significant barrier to effective regulation.
  • While the dietary share of UPFs is below 25 per cent in some European and Asian countries, it stands at 50 per cent in the U.S. and UK, indicating a significant public health challenge.
  • Although some experts call for more research to establish direct causation, the authors advocate for immediate policy action to promote whole foods, rather than delaying due to ongoing studies.
