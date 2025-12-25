Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Christmas day swims cancelled as weather warning issued

Ellie Ng
People enjoying a swim on Christmas Eve at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People enjoying a swim on Christmas Eve at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Cold and windy conditions are forecast for parts of Britain on Christmas Day, with forecasters largely ruling out a white Christmas.
  • The UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow cold health alert for South West England, active from Thursday evening until 27 December, warning of potential health and social care disruptions.
  • The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across South West England and much of Wales until Christmas Day midnight, with gusts of 45-65mph expected.
  • These strong winds, from an unusual direction, may cause disruption to transport and power supplies, with large waves posing an additional hazard on some coasts.
  • Several Christmas Day events, including sea swims in the South West, have been cancelled due to the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

