Christmas weather forecast latest as Met Office issues long-range predictions for December
- While many of us dream of a white Christmas, snowfall is statistically more probable in January and February across most of the UK than in December, with December averaging fewer days of settled snow.
- The Met Office defines a 'white Christmas' as a single snowflake observed falling anywhere in the UK on 25 December, requiring official verification.
- While around half of Christmases since 1960 have seen snow falling somewhere in the UK, widespread snow lying on the ground is rare, occurring only four times since 1960.
- Climate change has generally reduced the chances of a white Christmas, with 2023 and 2022 technically being white Christmases due to falling snow, but without any settling.
- The Met Office long-range forecast currently only runs up to December 23 but currently predicts wet weather in the south, drier in the north – with no mention of snow.