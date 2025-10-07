Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Full list of train lines set to be affected by Christmas engineering works

Waterloo Station will close completely on two days during the Christmas period
Waterloo Station will close completely on two days during the Christmas period (Yui Mok/PA)
  • Extensive train service disruptions are planned across the UK over the Christmas and New Year period due to major engineering works.
  • London Waterloo will experience severe delays and cancellations between 27 December and 4 January, with no trains calling at the station on 27-28 December.
  • Significant upgrades will also affect the West Coast Main Line, Transpennine Route, and services around Cambridge, Stratford, and Liverpool Street.
  • These works, costing over £130 million, include track renewals, bridge replacements, and signalling installations, aiming to provide more reliable journeys.
  • Passengers are advised by Network Rail to plan ahead and seek alternative routes, as the festive period is considered the quietest time for such essential projects.
