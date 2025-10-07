Full list of train lines set to be affected by Christmas engineering works
- Extensive train service disruptions are planned across the UK over the Christmas and New Year period due to major engineering works.
- London Waterloo will experience severe delays and cancellations between 27 December and 4 January, with no trains calling at the station on 27-28 December.
- Significant upgrades will also affect the West Coast Main Line, Transpennine Route, and services around Cambridge, Stratford, and Liverpool Street.
- These works, costing over £130 million, include track renewals, bridge replacements, and signalling installations, aiming to provide more reliable journeys.
- Passengers are advised by Network Rail to plan ahead and seek alternative routes, as the festive period is considered the quietest time for such essential projects.