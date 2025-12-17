Met Office gives weather update as potential snow forecast for Christmas week
- The Met Office forecasts a drop in temperatures next week, bringing overnight frost and the possibility of wintry showers, though widespread severe cold is not anticipated.
- Heavy rain is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday across parts of south-west England and Wales, with yellow weather warnings issued for potential travel disruption and flooding.
- Up to 60mm of rain is expected in some warning areas, resulting in six flood warnings and 96 flood alerts across England by Wednesday afternoon.
- Temperatures are set to fall from 12-13C this week to 7-8C next week, bringing drier and less mild conditions closer to the Christmas period.
- Unsettled weather, including strong winds and further heavy rain, is expected to continue throughout the week, with another low-pressure system forecast for the weekend.