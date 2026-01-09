Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Retail footfall slumps in December

Martin Lewis outlines golden rules to help shift credit card debt
  • UK retail footfall experienced a disappointing December, with a 2.9 per cent year-on-year decline, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic data.
  • All shopping locations saw a decrease, with high street visits down 0.9 per cent, retail parks 2.5 per cent, and shopping centres suffering the largest drop at 5.1 per cent.
  • The “Golden Quarter” (October-December) saw a 2.2 per cent fall, contributing to an overall 0.8 per cent annual decline in UK footfall for the year.
  • Footfall decreased across all UK nations, with England and Wales experiencing the largest drop of 3.1 per cent.
  • Rising bills and food costs are cited as reasons for shoppers holding off for post-Christmas sales and making fewer, more targeted shopping trips.
