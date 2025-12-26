‘Santa Claus’ pulled over for speeding just days before Christmas
- A sheriff in Fulton County, Ohio, pulled over a pair dressed as Santa and Mrs Claus for speeding on Saturday, 20 December.
- The deputy humorously told Santa he was "flying a little too fast" and checked his driving licence.
- Santa responded by jokingly threatening to "call Rudolph" on the deputy.
- All parties exchanged Christmas wishes before the festive duo drove off.
- The police force later shared the footage online, stating that "no coal was issued - just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down."