‘Santa Claus’ pulled over for speeding just days before Christmas

Moment speeding Santa is pulled over in Ohio
  • A sheriff in Fulton County, Ohio, pulled over a pair dressed as Santa and Mrs Claus for speeding on Saturday, 20 December.
  • The deputy humorously told Santa he was "flying a little too fast" and checked his driving licence.
  • Santa responded by jokingly threatening to "call Rudolph" on the deputy.
  • All parties exchanged Christmas wishes before the festive duo drove off.
  • The police force later shared the footage online, stating that "no coal was issued - just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down."
