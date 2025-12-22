Pubs fear they won’t survive 2026 amid ‘tsunami of cost rises’
- Pubs across the UK are facing an exceptionally challenging Christmas trading period, with many owners fearing they may not survive into the New Year due to a "tsunami of cost rises".
- Establishments from Newcastle to Norwich report a significant decline in festive party bookings and overall sales, with some expecting up to a 20 per cent drop compared to last year.
- Despite some pubs experiencing increased customer numbers, profitability is at an all-time low, forcing owners to waive salaries or reduce opening hours.
- The sector has already seen over 400 closures in 2024, with projections of one pub closing daily in 2025, attributed to rising business rates and reduced consumer disposable income.
- Industry bodies are urging the government to implement fairer business rates, VAT, and beer duty systems, while the business minister highlights existing support measures like capped business rates.