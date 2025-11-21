Brits feel government not doing enough during cost of living crisis
- A new poll reveals two-thirds of Britons are concerned about affording essential items this Christmas due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.
- Research by Amnesty International UK and Savanta found that 67 per cent of people worry about cutting back on heating and food this winter.
- Concern is particularly high among those aged 35-54, with 75 per cent fearing they will need to reduce spending on essentials.
- The poll also indicates that 69 per cent of the public feel the government is not doing enough to address the cost of living crisis, ahead of the upcoming Budget.
- Amnesty International UK is calling for a “fundamental political reset” to prioritise poverty eradication, suggesting the scrapping of the two-child benefit limit as a minimum step.