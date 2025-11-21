Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brits feel government not doing enough during cost of living crisis

Reeves recognises cost of living still 'big burden' as inflation dips
  • A new poll reveals two-thirds of Britons are concerned about affording essential items this Christmas due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.
  • Research by Amnesty International UK and Savanta found that 67 per cent of people worry about cutting back on heating and food this winter.
  • Concern is particularly high among those aged 35-54, with 75 per cent fearing they will need to reduce spending on essentials.
  • The poll also indicates that 69 per cent of the public feel the government is not doing enough to address the cost of living crisis, ahead of the upcoming Budget.
  • Amnesty International UK is calling for a “fundamental political reset” to prioritise poverty eradication, suggesting the scrapping of the two-child benefit limit as a minimum step.
