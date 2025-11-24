Why security has been increased at popular European Christmas markets
- Germany's traditional Christmas markets officially opened on Monday, inviting visitors to enjoy festive treats and purchase handmade goods.
- Security measures have been significantly heightened nationwide, serving as a poignant reminder of two previous deadly attacks at similar events.
- In 2022, a car-ramming attack at a Magdeburg Christmas market killed six people, and in 2016, a truck attack at Berlin's Gedächtniskirche market killed 13.
- These annual markets, a cherished German tradition since the Middle Ages, are now operating with enhanced security concepts, including additional anti-terrorism barriers and private security.
- Despite the heightened security, organisers, such as in Cologne, aim to provide a good atmosphere and a moment of respite for visitors during difficult times.