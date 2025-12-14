German authorities arrest five in connection to Christmas market plot
- German authorities arrested five men suspected of planning a militant Islamist attack on a Christmas market in southern Bavaria.
- The suspects, comprising three Moroccan nationals, one Egyptian, and one Syrian, were detained on Friday at the Suben border crossing between Germany and Austria.
- Investigators believe the men intended to drive a vehicle into a crowded market in the Dingolfing-Landau area, aiming to cause mass casualties.
- Authorities suspect an Islamist motive behind the planned attack.
- The arrests follow a series of vehicle ramming attacks in Germany, including a 2016 incident at a Berlin Christmas market and a December attack in Magdeburg.