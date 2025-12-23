Snow on the forecast this Christmas? Brits to see mixed weather
- Brits are forecast to experience a cold and windy Christmas Day, with many areas enjoying periods of sunshine.
- Brisk easterly winds, strengthening from Christmas Eve, will make slightly below-average temperatures feel close to freezing across much of the country.
- The Met Office is not predicting a white Christmas, though there is a very small chance of snow in Dartmoor as rain showers push into parts of Devon and Cornwall.
- Most will wake up to a frosty Christmas Day morning, with temperatures peaking at 4C or 5C during the Christmas period and plummeting below freezing overnight.
- December 24 and 25 are expected to be largely dry and sunny for most, with cloudier weather in the east and similar conditions continuing towards New Year's Eve.