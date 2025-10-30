Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British adults are planning non-traditional meals for Christmas dinner, report shows

  • Younger British adults are increasingly abandoning traditional Christmas dinner, with 17 per cent of those aged 25 to 34 planning non-traditional meals like curry, pasta or pizza.
  • This shift extends across all age groups, as only 52 per cent of adults intend to serve turkey this Christmas, with others opting for chicken, beef or plant-based menus.
  • Even trimmings are evolving, with 25 to 34-year-olds preferring rice or chips over traditional pigs in blankets.
  • The survey indicates that 73 per cent of people expect to host at some point over the festive period, with an average table size of eight guests.
  • While opening presents is considered the most meaningful part of Christmas, cooking the main meal, washing up and pre-cleaning are cited as the most stressful aspects.
