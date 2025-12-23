Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Will it snow on Christmas Day? Latest Met Office forecast

St Mungo’s issues orange cold weather warning for homeless people in London
  • The Met Office predicts a significant drop in temperatures across the UK from Wednesday, leading to a frosty and cold Christmas week.
  • While low pressure will bring rain early in the week, conditions are expected to become drier and colder as high pressure builds.
  • Temperatures are forecast to fall from around 10C on Monday to as low as 3C on Christmas Day, making it colder than recent years.
  • Despite the colder weather, forecasters state there are "no strong signals for significant or widespread snowfall", making a white Christmas unlikely for most.
  • Any potential wintry flurries are expected to be limited to the far south coast of England, with only a 10 per cent chance of anything significant.
