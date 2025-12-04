Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why millions are turning to their local church for support

  • Millions of people are turning to churches and Christian organisations for support with food, heating, and debt during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
  • New research commissioned by Christians Against Poverty (CAP) indicates that one in four adults and half of young people have either sought help from churches or know someone who has.
  • The financial pressure intensifies during the Christmas period, with ten per cent of UK adults experiencing particular strain when facing financial difficulties.
  • Individuals like Jade and Susan shared their experiences of being overwhelmed by debt, especially at Christmas, and finding crucial assistance through CAP's debt management and money coaching services.
  • CAP has launched a £300,000 appeal to help families across the UK cope with rising living costs, highlighting that many are forced to choose between keeping warm and feeding their children this Christmas.
