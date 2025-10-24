Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour reveals ovarian cancer has returned

  • Christiane Amanpour, CNN's chief international anchor, has announced the recurrence of her ovarian cancer, four years after her initial diagnosis.
  • The 67-year-old British-Iranian journalist revealed on the Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast that the condition is currently “very well-managed”.
  • Amanpour first went public with her diagnosis in 2021, aiming to provide a public service and encourage people to listen to their bodies for early detection.
  • She recounted how an unfamiliar pain in her side prompted her to seek medical attention, eventually leading to an ultrasound that confirmed the cancer.
  • Dr Angela George, a consultant medical oncologist, explained that ovarian cancer is frequently misdiagnosed for extended periods, often mistaken for other conditions like IBS or reflux.
