Pastor makes revelation about Barron Trump’s Christian faith
- Pastor Stuart Knechtle, a social media influencer, claims Barron Trump is "very close" to declaring his Christian faith following a late-night phone conversation.
- Knechtle alleged he helped persuade Barron by recounting a friend's missionary work in Africa, which he said involved divine revelations.
- The Independent has sought comment from the White House and Knechtle regarding the claims, with details of the alleged conversation remaining unconfirmed.
- Both Stuart Knechtle and his father, Cliffe, are known in conservative circles and prayed for Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign.
- Donald Trump previously stated Barron was a fan of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and credited his son with connecting his 2024 campaign to right-leaning media.