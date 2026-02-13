Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Exactly much UK’s top civil servant will be paid to leave Downing Street

Watch: Starmer joins King at Windsor amid mounting leadership pressure
  • Sir Chris Wormald, a senior civil servant, is departing Sir Keir Starmer's team and is expected to receive a £260,000 payout.
  • The payout, for 35 years of service, exceeds the £95,000 threshold requiring Treasury authorisation.
  • Reports suggest Sir Keir Starmer had to issue a "ministerial direction" to approve the payment, as it reportedly did not meet standard regulations.
  • Sir Chris's exit follows other high-profile departures from the prime minister's team, including Morgan McSweeney and Tim Allan.
  • Dame Antonia Romeo is considered the leading candidate to succeed Sir Chris, despite facing allegations of bullying, prompting calls for careful vetting from Water Minister Emma Hardy.
