Dem senator blames Trump for ‘deliberate campaign’ to increase violence in US
- Senator Chris Murphy accused Donald Trump of encouraging a “dizzying” campaign of violence in the U.S., following a mass shooting at Brown University.
- Murphy stated that Trump's rhetoric and actions, including restoring gun rights to felons and cutting gun violence prevention funding, make violence more likely.
- The White House, via deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson, retaliated by accusing Murphy and Democrats of inciting violence against ICE agents.
- Jackson cited increased assaults on ICE officers and the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk as examples of violence from “The Violent Left.”
- Murphy, a long-time advocate for gun safety, has previously criticized inaction in Washington on gun violence, notably after the Sandy Hook massacre.