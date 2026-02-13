Here’s why Valentine’s Day might be harder on your wallet this year
- Valentine's Day chocolate prices in the US have risen significantly, with boxed assortments up 11.8 percent on average, despite a recent sharp drop in global cocoa prices.
- Major chocolate makers, such as Mondelez and Hershey, hedge their cocoa purchases months in advance, meaning they are still paying for cocoa acquired at previously record-high rates.
- This lag prevents current savings from falling cocoa prices from being passed on to consumers immediately, with relief potentially not seen until future seasons, possibly by 2027.
- Trade policies, including tariffs implemented by the Trump administration, have also contributed to increased costs for some chocolate manufacturers, particularly impacting imported brands.
- Despite the higher prices, consumer demand for chocolate remains robust, with Valentine's Day spending projected to increase, indicating strong market resilience.
