Chocolate bars sold across US recalled over possible contamination
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a nationwide recall of chocolate bars due to potential Salmonella contamination.
- The company Spring & Mulberry has voluntarily recalled one lot of its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar (Lot #025255) after routine testing by a third-party lab indicated possible Salmonella contamination.
- The affected chocolate bars have been sold online and at select retail stores nationwide since September 15, 2025.
- There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions linked to this recall.
- At the end of 2025, the FDA issued a recall for another chocolate brand, Fran’s Chocolate, over an unlisted allergen.