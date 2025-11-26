Moment chocolate thief steals stacks of Celebrations tubs from shop
- Rebecca Goodchild, 29, from Havant, was captured on CCTV stealing several tubs of Celebrations during a shoplifting spree.
- Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary released footage showing Goodchild entering a One Stop store to take the products.
- Police highlighted the serious nature of her offending, noting its significant impact on local businesses and residents.
- Goodchild was convicted of 93 shoplifting incidents, 30 breaches of a Community Behaviour Order, two assaults on security guards, and three failures to appear in court.
- She received a 21-month prison sentence for these offences, which occurred between June and September.