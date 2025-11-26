Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment chocolate thief steals stacks of Celebrations tubs from shop

Prolific shoplifter caught stealing tubs of chocolate
  • Rebecca Goodchild, 29, from Havant, was captured on CCTV stealing several tubs of Celebrations during a shoplifting spree.
  • Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary released footage showing Goodchild entering a One Stop store to take the products.
  • Police highlighted the serious nature of her offending, noting its significant impact on local businesses and residents.
  • Goodchild was convicted of 93 shoplifting incidents, 30 breaches of a Community Behaviour Order, two assaults on security guards, and three failures to appear in court.
  • She received a 21-month prison sentence for these offences, which occurred between June and September.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in