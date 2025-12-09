Woman sues Chipotle after biting ‘into a rodent’ in burrito bowl
- New York City woman Gia Bernhardt is suing Chipotle, DoorDash, and her delivery driver, claiming she bit into a rodent in her burrito bowl.
- Bernhardt's lawsuit alleges she suffered "pain, shock and severe mental anguish" and "permanent" injuries after ordering from a Manhattan Chipotle on January 11.
- The complaint states the rodent was "within the plaintiff’s mouth after biting into the meal" and argues Chipotle should have known its product was dangerous.
- Chipotle has strongly denied the allegations, stating it will "vigorously defend" against the claims and highlighting its "industry-leading food safety practices."
- The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, with the article also referencing past rodent-related incidents at other Chipotle locations.