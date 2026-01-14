What you need to know about the controversial Chinese ‘mega-embassy’
- The British government is expected to approve plans for a controversial Chinese "mega-embassy" in London, despite years of political debate and significant security concerns.
- Lawmakers and critics fear the proposed embassy, set to be Europe’s largest, could facilitate espionage due to its proximity to London's financial district and crucial data cables.
- Concerns have also been raised about increased surveillance and intimidation of Chinese dissidents residing in the UK if the supersized embassy is built.
- The decision follows repeated postponements and intensified allegations of Chinese spying and political interference, with a final ruling expected by 20 January.
- The approval is anticipated ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's planned trip to China, marking the first such visit by a British prime minister since 2018.