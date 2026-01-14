Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What you need to know about the controversial Chinese ‘mega-embassy’

People protest against a large Chinese embassy being built in London
People protest against a large Chinese embassy being built in London (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • The British government is expected to approve plans for a controversial Chinese "mega-embassy" in London, despite years of political debate and significant security concerns.
  • Lawmakers and critics fear the proposed embassy, set to be Europe’s largest, could facilitate espionage due to its proximity to London's financial district and crucial data cables.
  • Concerns have also been raised about increased surveillance and intimidation of Chinese dissidents residing in the UK if the supersized embassy is built.
  • The decision follows repeated postponements and intensified allegations of Chinese spying and political interference, with a final ruling expected by 20 January.
  • The approval is anticipated ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's planned trip to China, marking the first such visit by a British prime minister since 2018.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in