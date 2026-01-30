UK would be ‘absolutely bonkers’ to not deal with China, says minister
- A minister stated it would be 'absolutely bonkers' for the UK not to engage with China, following criticism from Donald Trump.
- The prime minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping, advocating for a 'more sophisticated' relationship between the two countries.
- Donald Trump warned that it would be 'dangerous' for Britain to conduct business with China.
- Sir Chris Bryant countered, calling Donald Trump's remarks 'wrong'.
- The trade minister justified engagement by highlighting China's status as the world's second-largest economy and the UK's fourth-largest export market, despite acknowledging disagreements.
